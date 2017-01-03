Ty Rattie, the former Portland Winterhawks star, claimed off waivers by Carolina...
Ty Rattie . 269 GP, 151 G, 197 A, 348 PTS, 172 PIM. Although he dominated in the regular season for the Winterhawks, with 231 points in his last two seasons, Rattie elevated his game even further in the playoffs.
