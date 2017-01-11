Taylor Hall returns to Edmonton after big trade, says bitterness fading
Taylor Hall returned to Edmonton on Wednesday to a rink he never played in as he prepared to face an Oilers team that embraced him in the down years only to dump him to get better. "A lot of guys want to be traded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|9 hr
|Heinousanus
|14
|Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third...
|Tue
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Jan 2
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC