Tavares, Greiss give Weight win in Islanders debut

Getting a new coach this week didn't change things much for the Islanders - and oddly enough, that's a good thing for New York. John Tavares narrowly missed out on his second hat trick in a week, Thomas Greiss got his second straight shutout and the Islanders beat the Dallas Stars 3-0 on Thursday night in their first game since firing longtime coach Jack Capuano.

