Skinner, Ryan lift Hurricanes to 4-2 win against Blues
Victor Rask of the Hurricanes checks Paul Stastny of the Blues to the ice during the second period of Thursday night's game in St. Louis. Skinner got a go-ahead goal in the third period and Derek Ryan scored twice, helping the Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Thursday night.
