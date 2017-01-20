Simmonds, Gretzky engineer Metropolitans' All-Star Game win

Members of the NHL 100 All-Stars line up prior to an NHL All-Star hockey game at Staples Center, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. . Metropolitan Division's Wayne Simmonds, right, of the Philadelphia Flyers, scores against Atlantic Division goalie Carey Price, of the Montreal Canadiens, during the NHL hockey All-Star game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.