Sharks trade F Tommy Wingels to Senators
In this Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, Arizona Coyotes defenseman Luke Schenn disrupts the shot attempt by San Jose Sharks center Tommy Wingels during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Glendale, Ariz. The Sharks have traded Wingels to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, for two minor league forwards and a 2017 seventh-round draft pick.
