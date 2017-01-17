Senators forward Clarke MacArthur to miss season due to concussion issues
The 31-year-old veteran left-winger has suffered four concussions in the last 19 months and hasn't played this season. Senators GM Pierre Dorion told reporters this morning that MacArthur will sit out the remainder of the year on doctor's orders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Wed
|Derrick
|2
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Derrick
|2
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Jan 12
|chugs are POS
|15
|Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third...
|Jan 10
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Jan 2
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec '16
|fan
|2
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC