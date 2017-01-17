Sedin beats Luongo for 1,000th NHL po...

Sedin beats Luongo for 1,000th NHL point as Canucks down Panthers

Read more: The News

Henrik Sedin recorded the 1,000th point of his NHL career before Luca Sbisa scored the winner in the third period as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Friday night. Ryan Miller stopped 34 shots for Vancouver , which improved to 8-1-3 over its last 12. Sedin came in with a goal and two assists over his last three games to get to 999 points after going scoreless in the four previous contests, and reached the milestone in style in the second period.

