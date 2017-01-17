Schlemko's OT goal leads Sharks past Avalanche
David Schlemko scored his second goal of the season with 3:42 remaining in overtime and the San Jose Sharks won their fourth straight game, beating the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Ward and Melker Karlsson also scored to help the Sharks win for the 15th time in their past 16 regular-season home games against Colorado.
