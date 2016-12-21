Ryan Miller picks up 350th career win...

Ryan Miller picks up 350th career win as Canucks down Avalanche

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

Sven Baertschi scored twice, including the winner on a power play with under four minutes to go in the third period, and Ryan Miller made 24 saves for the 350th victory of his career as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday. Bo Horvat had the other goal for the Canucks as Vancouver won a fourth straight game for the first time since opening the season a perfect 4-0-0.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During... 15 hr Knock off purse s... 13
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Dec 15 fan 2
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Nov '16 Jersey Sure 1
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... Oct '16 Dev Starr 3
News Enough already Oct '16 Eddie 1
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 3
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... Oct '16 Smarter than Holland 1
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,435 • Total comments across all topics: 277,568,282

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC