Ryan Miller picks up 350th career win as Canucks down Avalanche
Sven Baertschi scored twice, including the winner on a power play with under four minutes to go in the third period, and Ryan Miller made 24 saves for the 350th victory of his career as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday. Bo Horvat had the other goal for the Canucks as Vancouver won a fourth straight game for the first time since opening the season a perfect 4-0-0.
