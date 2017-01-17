Ryan Ellis scores twice as Predators ...

Ryan Ellis scores twice as Predators hold off late rally for win over Flames

Ryan Ellis had his first career two-goal game as the Nashville Predators held off a late rally to beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Thursday night. James Neal scored his team-leading 15th goal while Filip Forsberg added the other for Nashville .

