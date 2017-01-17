Red Wings' Vanek scores, Coreau blank...

Red Wings' Vanek scores, Coreau blanks Canadiens in 1-0 win

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

Thomas Vanek scored late in the second period and Jared Coreau earned his second shutout, leading the Detroit Red Wings to a 1-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. Detroit won consecutive games at home for the first time since starting the season 4-0 at Joe Louis Arena as part of its 6-2 start.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15) Jan 12 chugs are POS 15
News Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third... Jan 10 They cannot kill ... 1
News Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During... Jan 2 Knock off purse s... 13
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Dec '16 fan 2
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Nov '16 Jersey Sure 1
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... Oct '16 Dev Starr 3
News Enough already Oct '16 Eddie 1
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,815 • Total comments across all topics: 278,009,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC