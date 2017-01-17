Red Wings' Vanek, Nielsen score in 6-...

Red Wings' Vanek, Nielsen score in 6-5 SO win over Bruins

21 hrs ago

Thomas Vanek and Frans Nielsen scored in a shootout, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a comeback 6-5 win over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night. The Red Wings rallied from 3-0 and 4-1 deficits in the first period, and with 3:04 remaining in regulation, Gustav Nyquist scored to pull them into a tie.

Chicago, IL

