Red-hot Maple Leafs ride fast start to 4-2 win over Devils
Nazem Kadri sparked Toronto's four-goal first period with a power-play score, and the red-hot Maple Leafs beat the New Jersey Devils 4-2 on Friday night. Kadri and Tyler Bozak each had a goal and an assist, Auston Matthews scored his 21st goal and fellow rookie Connor Brown embarrassed Devils goaltender Cory Schneider with a short-handed goal while helping the Maple Leafs to their sixth win in seven games .
