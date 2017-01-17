Rangers' Kreider fined for hitting Stars' Eakin with helmet
New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider has been fined $5,000 for ripping off Dallas Stars forward Cody Eakin's helmet and hitting him in the head with it during a fight. The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying it was the maximum amount allowed for the offense under the collective bargaining agreement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|10 hr
|Derrick
|2
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|10 hr
|Derrick
|2
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Jan 12
|chugs are POS
|15
|Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third...
|Jan 10
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Jan 2
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec '16
|fan
|2
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC