Preds blow lead in 5-4 OT loss against Sabres
The Nashville Predators blew a 4-2 third period lead falling to Buffalo 5-4 in overtime Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena. Jake Eichel scored the game winner for the Sabres just over two minutes into overtime.
