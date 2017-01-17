Predators defenseman P.K. Subban off injured list
The Nashville Predators have activated defenseman P.K. Subban off the injured list and he is expected to play Friday night in Edmonton. Subban has missed 16 games with an upper-body injury and was placed on the injured list Jan. 1. The former Norris Trophy winner has not played since Dec. 15. He said he and his coaches and trainers agreed Friday morning he was ready to return.
