Power-play boom, better positioning behind Nazem Kadri's goal spike
Nazem Kadri tried to address the mechanics of his shot, increase his arm strength and fire the puck a bit quicker this year, all in a bid to score more often for the Maple Leafs. But what's really pushed Kadri to 20 goals- matching a career-high - after only 45 games is a spike in power play production.
