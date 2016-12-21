Perry, Kelser lead Ducks past Flyers in shootout
Corey Perry scored the decisive shootout goal, Ryan Kesler had a hat trick and goalie John Gibson made 51 saves to set career and franchise records in the Anaheim Ducks' 4-3 shootout victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night. Kesler had his fourth career hat trick and the first since April 7, 2011, with Vancouver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|3 hr
|Emerald
|7
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC