Perry, Kelser lead Ducks past Flyers in shootout

7 hrs ago

Corey Perry scored the decisive shootout goal, Ryan Kesler had a hat trick and goalie John Gibson made 51 saves to set career and franchise records in the Anaheim Ducks' 4-3 shootout victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night. Kesler had his fourth career hat trick and the first since April 7, 2011, with Vancouver.

