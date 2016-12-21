Perry, Kelser lead Ducks past Flyers in shootout

Corey Perry scored the decisive shootout goal, Ryan Kesler had a hat trick and goalie John Gibson made 51 saves to set career and franchise records in the Anaheim Ducks' 4-3 shootout victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night. Kesler had his fourth career hat trick and the first since April 7, 2011, with Vancouver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.