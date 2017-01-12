Penguins halt Capitals' win streak at...

Penguins halt Capitals' win streak at 9 in wild 8-7 victory

2 hrs ago

Conor Sheary scored 34 seconds into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins ended the Washington Capitals' nine-game winning streak with a wild 8-7 victory Monday night that included nine second-period goals. Sheary had two goals and an assist for the Penguins, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

