Pavelski scores 2, Sharks beat Red Wings 6-3
Joe Pavelski had two goals, Mikkel Boedker scored for the first time in 30 games and the San Jose Sharks beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 Saturday night to end a three-game slide. Patrick Marleau, Mirco Mueller and Joonas Donski also scored for the Sharks, who also helped goalie Martin Jones get his 20th win of the season.
