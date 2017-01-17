Pavelec sets franchise record for saves in a period as Jets beat Blues 5-3
Bryan Little scored twice on the power play and Ondrej Pavelec set a franchise record for saves in a period as the Winnipeg Jets handed the St. Louis Blues their third straight loss with a 5-3 victory on Saturday. Pavelec, starting his second game this season after being called up from the minors Tuesday, broke his own Atlanta/Winnipeg franchise record for saves in a period with 25 in the second.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|16 hr
|AL A
|1
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan 18
|Derrick
|2
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|Derrick
|2
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Jan 12
|chugs are POS
|15
|Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third...
|Jan 10
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Jan 2
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec '16
|fan
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC