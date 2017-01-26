Patrick Sharp's 2 goals help Stars ra...

Patrick Sharp's 2 goals help Stars rally past Sabres, 4-3

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Desperate for a boost going into the All-Star break, the Dallas Stars got one thanks to Patrick Sharp and Kari Lehtonen. Sharp scored twice for the second time in five games and the Stars rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Thursday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) 4 hr BinocularsPharts 4
News Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and... Wed TradePhartz 2
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Tue RankingPharts 7
Poll Grade The Columbus (Ohio) Blue Jackets Jan 23 Smith 1
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan 23 Lisa 3
News No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired Jan 21 AL A 1
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Jan 18 Derrick 2
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,854 • Total comments across all topics: 278,309,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC