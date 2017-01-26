Patrick Sharp's 2 goals help Stars rally past Sabres, 4-3
Desperate for a boost going into the All-Star break, the Dallas Stars got one thanks to Patrick Sharp and Kari Lehtonen. Sharp scored twice for the second time in five games and the Stars rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|4 hr
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Wed
|TradePhartz
|2
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Tue
|RankingPharts
|7
|Grade The Columbus (Ohio) Blue Jackets
|Jan 23
|Smith
|1
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan 23
|Lisa
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan 21
|AL A
|1
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan 18
|Derrick
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC