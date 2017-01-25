Patrick Marleau has winner as Sharks top Jets 4-3; San Jose wins six straight
Patrick Marleau scored the game-winner with 4:33 left in the third period as the San Jose Sharks extended their win streak to six games with a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. Marleau was the hero for the second straight night after he scored four goals in the third period of San Jose's 5-2 win over Colorado on Monday.
