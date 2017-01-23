Pastrnak scores late in OT, Bruins beat Red Wings, 4-3
David Pastrnak scored with 46.9 seconds left on the clock in overtime as the Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Tuesday night. Pastrnak beat Detroit goalie Jared Coreau with a high slap shot and ended the Bruins' four-game losing streak .
