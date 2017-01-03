Pacioretty scores in OT to lift Canadiens past Stars, 4-3
Max Pacioretty's second goal of the game, on a breakaway 19 seconds into overtime, lifted the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night. Pacioretty took a pass from Jeff Petry and skated in on Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen for the win.
