Ovechkin ties Rocket, lifts Capitals 4-1 over Canadiens for sixth straight win

Alexander Ovechkin tied Canadiens legend Maurice Richard with his 544th career goal as the Washington Capitals extended it's wining streak to six games with a 4-1 victory over Montreal on Monday night. Ovechkin, who has won the Maurice Richard Trophy as the league's goal-scoring leader six times, tied Richard for 29th place on the NHL's all-time scoring list.

