Ovechkin scores twice, passes 1,000 p...

Ovechkin scores twice, passes 1,000 points as Caps beat Pens

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KTMF

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin , of Russia, celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Washington. . Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin , of Russia, celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15) 15 hr chugs are POS 15
News Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third... Tue They cannot kill ... 1
News Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During... Jan 2 Knock off purse s... 13
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Dec 15 fan 2
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Nov '16 Jersey Sure 1
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... Oct '16 Dev Starr 3
News Enough already Oct '16 Eddie 1
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,621 • Total comments across all topics: 277,855,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC