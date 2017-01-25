Ottawa Senators hire former MLSE executive Tom Anselmi as president
Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment president and COO Tom Anselmi attends a news conference in Toronto on Wednesday January 9, 2013. The Ottawa Senators named Tom Anselmi as their new president and chief executive officer Wednesday.
