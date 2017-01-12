Niederreiter gets 2 goals as Wild romp past Canadiens 7-1
Eric Staal broke loose toward the Montreal net and beat Carey Price with a sharp shot that scraped the top short-side corner . Jordan Schroeder scored 39 seconds later for Minnesota with a blind tip off the middle of his stick as he was being shoved to the ice .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Thu
|chugs are POS
|15
|Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third...
|Tue
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Jan 2
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC