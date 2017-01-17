NHL's Battle of Alberta back on as Oilers, Flames battle for playoff position
Saturday's clash at Scotiabank Saddledome is not only Calgary's last chance this regular season to get a win off their northern rival, but a potential four-point swing in their pursuit of Edmonton down the stretch. At home to the Nashville Predators on Friday night, the Oilers were third in the Pacific Division and six points up on the Flames holding a wild-card spot in the Western Conference.
