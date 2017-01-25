NHL: Stewart lifts Wild over Stars in shootout
Dallas a Chris Stewart scored in the fifth round of a shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Tuesday night. Stewart moved the puck to his backhand and slid the puck in under Dallas goalie Kari Lehtonen, who got a piece of it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|9 hr
|TradePhartz
|2
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Tue
|RankingPharts
|7
|Grade The Columbus (Ohio) Blue Jackets
|Mon
|Smith
|1
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Trisha
|3
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Mon
|Lisa
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan 21
|AL A
|1
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan 18
|Derrick
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC