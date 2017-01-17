NHL Scores: Senators beat inconsistent Blue Jackets 2-0
Kyle Turris and Ryan Dzingel scored goals and Mike Condon made 42 saves to lead the Ottawa Senators past the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-0 on Thursday night. Condon was always where he needed to be for the Senators, who have won four of their last five and handed Columbus its fifth loss in the last eight games.
