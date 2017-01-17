NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins skate past Carolina Hurricanes, 7-1
Raleigh, N.C. a Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist during Pittsburgh's four-goal second period, and the Penguins routed the Carolina Hurricanes 7-1 on Friday night. Conor Sheary scored twice, and Evgeni Malkin had a late goal and an assist.
