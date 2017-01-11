NHL Capsules: Staal's goal lifts Hurricanes past Blue Jackets 5-3 - Tue, 10 Jan 2017 PST
Jordan Staal scored the go-ahead goal on a deflection with 16:10 to play, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 on Tuesday night. Victor Rask had two assists and an empty-net goal, Jeff Skinner had a goal and two assists and Derek Ryan also had a goal and an assist.
