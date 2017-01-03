NHL Capsules: Gibson leads Ducks' dominance in win over Red Wings - Wed, 04 Jan 2017 PST
John Gibson made 23 saves in his eighth career shutout, and Nick Ritchie scored in the first period of the Anaheim Ducks' 2-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night. Ondrej Kase scored late in the third period and Antoine Vermette had two assists for the Ducks, who have won three of four and earned points in six straight games.
