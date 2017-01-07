NHL Capsules
Michael Grabner scored on a breakaway with 17 seconds left, and the New York Rangers rallied for a dramatic 5-4 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. The shot through Curtis McElhinney's pads capped a furious comeback that included three goals in the third period by New York, which rallied from 4-1 in the second and handed the Blue Jackets their second straight loss after a captivating 16-game winning streak.
