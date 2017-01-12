Nhl 9 mins ago 9:31 p.m.Hamilton's late goal third lifts Flames over Sharks 3-2
Dougie Hamilton scored at 17:41 of the third period to lead the Calgary Flames to a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night. Hamilton and rookie Matthew Tkachuk each finished with a goal and an assist for the Flames, and Michael Frolik also scored.
