New York Islanders continue to surge under new coach, knocking off...
The New York Islanders had a strong effort from start to finish and head into the All-Star break playing their best hockey of the season. Andrew Ladd scored twice to lead the Islanders to a 3-1 victory over Montreal on Thursday night, snapping a seven-game losing streak to the Canadiens.
