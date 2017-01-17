Morgan Rielly leaves Maple Leafs game against Sabres with injury
Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly was forced to exit Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres with an apparent injury. Rielly's right leg got locked up with Sabres winger William Carrier along the boards in the Toronto zone early in the first period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Jan 12
|chugs are POS
|15
|Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third...
|Jan 10
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Jan 2
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec '16
|fan
|2
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC