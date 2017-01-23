Mike Condon perfect as Ottawa Senators shut out Washington Capitals 3-0
Mike Condon made 31 saves to pick up his fourth shutout of the season as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Washington Capitals 3-0 Tuesday night. Phillipp Grubauer made 31 saves as the Capitals suffered their first regulation loss since Dec. 27 against the New York Islanders.
