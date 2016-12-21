Matthews, Maple Leafs top Red Wings in Centennial Classic
Auston Matthews scored in regulation and overtime in his first outdoor game, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-4 victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Sunday in the Centennial Classic before 40,818 at BMO Field . In a game delayed 30 minutes at the start because of sun on the ice, Matthews won it with the 20th of his rookie season after the Leafs wasted a three-goal lead in the third period.
