Matthews' 23rd goal helps Maple Leafs beat Red Wings 4-0
The Toronto Maple Leafs made quite an investment in goaltender Frederik Andersen last summer, trading a first- and second-round pick to Anaheim to acquire the goaltender and giving him a $25 million, five-year deal. Andersen made 22 saves for his second straight shutout, third this season, and Auston Matthews scored early in the first period, leading Toronto over the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Wednesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|15 hr
|TradePhartz
|2
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Tue
|RankingPharts
|7
|Grade The Columbus (Ohio) Blue Jackets
|Mon
|Smith
|1
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Trisha
|3
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Mon
|Lisa
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan 21
|AL A
|1
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan 18
|Derrick
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC