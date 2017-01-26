Matthews' 23rd goal helps Maple Leafs beat Red Wings 4-0

The Toronto Maple Leafs made quite an investment in goaltender Frederik Andersen last summer, trading a first- and second-round pick to Anaheim to acquire the goaltender and giving him a $25 million, five-year deal. Andersen made 22 saves for his second straight shutout, third this season, and Auston Matthews scored early in the first period, leading Toronto over the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Wednesday night.

