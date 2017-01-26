Marchessault scores PPG in OT, Panthers top Lightning 2-1
Even with his mind on the baby due back home, James Reimer got the job done in an unexpected start. Reimer stopped 31 shots, Jonathan Marchessault scored a power-play goal in overtime and the Florida Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Thursday night to snap a four-game losing streak.
