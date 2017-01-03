Maple Leafs bring back the past to inspire young lineup
In this Jan. 1, 2017 file photo, Toronto Maple Leafs center Mitch Marner celebrates his goal with teammates James van Riemsdyk , Tyler Bozak and Nikita Zaitsev during the third period of the NHL Centennial Classic hockey game in Toronto. The franchise is celebrating its 100th year while also trying to move past half a century without a championship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Mon
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC