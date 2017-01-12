Manitoba Moose storm past Chicago Wolves 4-1 with four straight goals
Ryan Olsen's goal 12:32 into the second period was the eventual winner as the Manitoba Moose stormed past the Chicago Wolves 4-1 on Sunday in American Hockey League play. Dan DeSalvo had a power-play goal, Scott Kosmachuk and Jimmy Lodge also scored as Manitoba reeled off four unanswered goals.
