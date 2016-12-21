Malkin's OT winner propels Pens past ...

Malkin's OT winner propels Pens past Canadiens

Evgeni Malkin scored a power-play goal 1:54 into overtime and Pittsburgh rallied to beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Saturday night for its fourth straight victory. Montreal was whistled for too many men on the ice 1:10 into OT, and then Malkin scored his 16th of the season.

