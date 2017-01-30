Little comes back from injury to brin...

Little comes back from injury to bring scoring, leadership to Jets

Read more: The Guardian

Bryan Little wasn't sure how effective he was going to be after losing months to injury, but the veteran centre's scoring and leadership are going a long way for the Winnipeg Jets these days. Little has collected 26 points in 29 NHL games since missing 23 contests because of a knee injury he suffered in the team's season-opener.

