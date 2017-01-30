Little comes back from injury to bring scoring, leadership to Jets
Bryan Little wasn't sure how effective he was going to be after losing months to injury, but the veteran centre's scoring and leadership are going a long way for the Winnipeg Jets these days. Little has collected 26 points in 29 NHL games since missing 23 contests because of a knee injury he suffered in the team's season-opener.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|19 hr
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Sat
|FiredPhartz
|2
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan 28
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Enough already
|Jan 27
|Kid Phart
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan 27
|SherrifPharts
|4
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan 27
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan 25
|TradePhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC