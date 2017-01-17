Laurent Brossoit earns first NHL win,...

Laurent Brossoit earns first NHL win, Oilers down Flames 7-3

11 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Jordan Eberle scored twice and added two assists as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 7-3 on Saturday to sweep the four-game season series for the first time. Eberle's wrist shot at 5:58 of the first period made it 3-0 for the visitors and prompted a goalie change as Flames coach Glen Gulutzan brought in Brian Elliott for Chad Johnson, who allowed three goals on four shots.

