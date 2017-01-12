Kyle Palmieri scores, sets up another...

Kyle Palmieri scores, sets up another as Devils hold on to beat Flames 2-1

12 hrs ago

New Jersey right winger Kyle Palmieri had a goal and an assist as the Devils jumped out to a two-goal first-period lead and hung on for a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Friday. Palmieri opened the scoring at 6:22.

